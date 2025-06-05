While the big focus of this update from Canon is on the company’s PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) line of cameras, with several models set to get updates, owners or renters of popular Canon cameras like the EOS C80 and the EOS C400 are getting some notable updates as well.

As is the case with any and all firmware updates, these are always important to download and install, even if they’re just maintenance and bug fixes. In this case, for the Canon Cinema cameras, the updates are expected to bring enhanced capabilities and expand creative control from scripted cinema to live events.

Let’s look at these upcoming firmware updates and what you can expect here soon.

Canon PTZ Camera Firmware Updates Canon CR-N300 Credit: B&H The first piece of news is that Canon will be releasing firmware updates for several PTZ cameras, including the CR-N700, CR-N500, CR-N300, CR-N100, and CR-X300 models. These PTZ cameras are set to get additional features and improvements, including enhancements to the auto-tracking paid add-on that now includes advanced multi-person tracking, improved live streaming performance, support for the Multi-Camera Control application, and more. Live streaming with Canon PTZ cameras is also about to get easier with improved SRT and RTMP support. For both SRT and RTMP, the cameras will soon feature auto-reconnect to ensure minimal downtime in the event of a signal loss. SRT improvements also include the ability to automatically start transmission on camera power-up. Other updates to the cameras include new Area Zoom functionality to easily move to an area of interest by drawing a box on the user interface. Plus, the built-in auto-tracking application is also getting improvements. Tracking performance in both the free and the paid versions of auto tracking has been improved to better track fast-moving objects. Canon also reports that the RC-IP1000 controller will receive a firmware update. In addition to creating compatibility with the new camera firmware features and auto-tracking updates, preset registration and display have been improved. This firmware will also add compatibility with the EOS C80 cinema camera. Support for standard protocol over the serial ports has been added, as well as a host of other improvements to the controller.

Canon EOS C80 and EOS C400 Updates Canon C80 Credit: B&H As for the firmware updates for the EOS C400 and EOS C80 Cinema Cameras, which have been much requested by users, they will enhance the cameras’ performance and usability by adding the following features: The Peripheral Border Display, also known as Display Level 2, is set to be enhanced to view the following at a glance: Sensor Mode and Resolution, Recording codec selected for each card slot, Custom Picture Gamma and color space, Digital Image Stabilization status, and the tilt and roll degrees of the electronic level. The EOS C400 and EOS C80 cameras will also receive support with Distortion and Chromatic Aberration correction while playing back Cinema RAW Light clips on camera. This ensures productions can accurately review takes on-set without needing to offload the card to a computer first. Both cameras will also now be able to output CV Protocol to multiple devices for virtual productions. Lens metadata can be utilized by several different computers running our CV Metadata Extraction plugin, greatly enhancing usability in virtual set environments. Also added for the EOS C400 camera is the ability to combine Tracking AF with manual focus control. While Tracking AF is enabled, a user can adjust focus manually by using the lens focus ring. Once manual focus control is completed, the camera will maintain focus, and Tracking AF will resume automatically.