The popular Cooke SP3 and AP3 mirrorless lenses are coming to Nikon Z-mount cameras, and Nikon shooters will (likely) be very happy to have these high-quality lenses available for their projects without the need for clunky adapters.

Cooke Optics announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Nikon to bring the Z-mount to Cooke’s mirrorless range, including its popular SP3 and AP3 series of lenses.

Let’s look at this news and explore what it could mean for Nikon shooters.

Cooke Optics Z-Mount Lenses Citing a “strong demand from the cinematography community,” Cooke Optics has finally been able to make Z-mounts available for its SP3 and AP3 lens series. Since first releasing the SP3 mirrorless prime lens series back in September of 2023, and following up that success with the AP3 1.5x mirrorless anamorphic lens series coming out just back in May of this year, Cooke’s presence in the mirrorless market has certainly been expanded and become a welcome option for filmmakers, videographers, and other hybrid content creators. What’s neat about the SP3 and AP3 lenses is that they already feature user-interchangeable mounts, which allow owner-operators to easily switch to the Z-mount for use with their compatible Nikon Z series and RED cameras. Credit: Cooke Optics

Claim a Complimentary Second Mount For a bit more good news, Cooke Optics has announced that customers purchasing eligible Cooke SP3 or AP3 lenses can claim a Z-mount as a complimentary second mount. Existing customers who have already claimed their free mount can purchase a Z-mount as an additional accessory through approved SP3 and AP3 retailers. The Z-mount SP3 and AP3 lenses are set to start shipping here in August 2026. For more details, you can get all the info on Cooke’s website here .