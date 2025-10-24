Gear Up for the New Fujifilm X-T30 III With This Camera Rig From SmallHD
Compatible with the new Fujifilm X-T30 III (as well as previous T-30 models), SmallRig has rolled out a new cage, case, and L-shaped handle for this popular camera line.
Fujifilm announced some major news yesterday with the unveiling of the company’s new X-T30 III. An upgrade of the previous X-T30 II, the X-T30 line has been one of Fujifilm’s most popular camera lines for hybrid creators of all types.
The Fujifilm X-T30 III offers 6.2K video and retails for less than $1000, making it a great first camera option for those looking to make the jump from their smartphones or other DIY solutions. If you are someone looking to invest in the X-T30 III, chances are you might be looking for help building out a rig for the camera, too.
SmallRig steps in by offering a new cage, case, and L-shaped handle option for the X-T30 III that is compatible with the other versions as well. Let’s look at what it offers.
Fujifilm X-T30 III Camera Rig
Credit: SmallRig
Featuring universal compatibility and engineered to fit the Fujifilm X-T30 III, X-T30 II, and the original X-T30 seamlessly, SmallRig has designed an ergonomic and helpful solution for those looking to rig out their first mirrorless cameras for pro-level photo and video work.
This camera cage and rig offer comprehensive protection as it combines a snug-fit full cage and soft leather half-case with plush lining for 360-degree scratch protection. Investors in this cage can choose from an ergonomic silicone handle or a natural wooden grip for enhanced comfort and shooting stability.
The full is easy to expand as the cage offers multiple 1/4"-20 & 3/8"-16 threads, cold shoes, and a built-in Arca-Swiss plate for quick setup. The entire package comes as a complete creative kit, as each product includes a dedicated shutter button, and some even come with a stylish strap for a full, ready-to-shoot package.
Price and Availability
Credit: SmallRig
The SmallRig cage, case, and L-shaped handle option package for the Fujifilm X-T30 III is available to preorder now, with units expected to start shipping in mid-November in the US. Kits start at $29, and you can find more info on SmallRig’s website here.
