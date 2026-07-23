Another day, another new wireless video monitor has hit the market with a nice mix of appealing specs and features which filmmakers and video pros are sure to find intriguing. Similar to models we’ve seen in the past from Hollyland and competitors, this is a fully functional video monitor capable of transmitting, receiving, and monitoring high-quality wireless video at resolutions up to 4K30.

The Hollyland Pyro 5 4K features a bright 5.5” touchscreen display, L-series battery plate, 1312’ wireless transmission range, and several more helpful specs and features. Let’s check them out below.

The New Hollyland Pyro 5 4K Along with the 4K30 transmission resolution spec, the Hollyland Pyro 5 4K is also set to offer SD card recording, HDMI/SDI input and output, RTMP streaming, and many more features alongside its aforementioned range and battery life perks. The biggest news, though, for those looking for some uniqueness in the market is that the Hollyland Pyro 5 4K has new Auto Dual-Band Hopping (ADH) and Auto Frequency Hopping technologies that operate on both the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. These technologies can help the Pyro 5 4K automatically find the clearest channel for reliable, uninterrupted wireless video transmission more easily and in settings that could be issues for competitors, as this tech can help fix issues with signal interference, low transmission efficiency, and frequency congestion.

The Monitor and Camera Controls Credit: Hollyland So, what else is notable about this new Pyro 5 4K model is its 5.5" display, which features a brightness of 1500 cd/m², which should make it more than capable of being viewed in some of the brightest daylight or darkest night environments. The monitor also has unique camera control functions that let users adjust ISO, aperture, shutter speed, white balance, and focus mode directly from its touchscreen, with commands triggered by a simple tap. The Hollyland Pyro 5 4K also boasts a fully compatible ecosystem of Pyro products that can help the monitor connect to up to two receivers and two mobile devices from over 1300’ away.

Price and Availability Overall, this is yet again another solid video monitor worth checking out and certainly capable of providing a wide range of helpful services for all types of productions. If you’d like to explore it further, here are the full specs and purchase options. Monitor Wireless Video up to 1312' Away

5.5" Touchscreen 1920 x 1080 Display

Transmitter & Receiver Mode Switching

Transmit/Receive 4K30 SDI/HDMI Video

One Transmitter Can Send to 4 Receivers

High 1500 cd/m² Brightness

Auto Frequency Hopping, 2.4/5 GHz Bands

RTMP Streaming, USB/SD Card Import/Save

Built-In L-Series Battery Plate