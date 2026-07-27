While one of the more odd, yet if not exciting, cameras announced in the past few years, the Pixboom Spark is at the very least a promising high-speed cinema camera that could be a nice option either for specific fast-action scenes or possibly for all your shooting needs.

We’ll leave that up to you to decide, but if you are interested, chances are you might be interested in gearing up and modding out the camera to suit your ideal shooting workflows. Which is why it’s nice to see new mod options hit the scene to help with this.

Let’s look at this new baseplate option from MID49 that aims to add the structure you might need to make the Pixboom Spark work for you.

MID49 Baseline 15mm LW Baseplate Credit: MID49 Designed specifically for the Pixboom Spark, this Baseline 15mm LW from MID49 is a baseplate that holds 15mm lightweight rods at the correct distance from the lens center on the listed cameras. This could be an ideal option to get the most out of the high-end slow-motion imagery the Pixboom Spark is capable of capturing at up to 1000 fps in 4K and 18000 fps in 2K. This baseplate features an ARRI dovetail slot on the bottom that can be attached to the included Baseline ARRI Dovetail (or other ARRI standard dovetails) using a secure, top-load locking mechanism. Shooters can also loosen the thumbscrew and push the silver button on the operator's side to release the baseplate from the ARRI dovetail, and reattach it as needed.

Price and Availability Credit: MID49 Overall, this is a solid and sophisticated system that could be a good option for those looking to provide more modular rigging options for the Pixboom Spark to suit their unique shooting workflows and needs. The MID49 Baseline 15mm LW Baseplate is now available for preorder, with full specs and purchase options below for your review. For Pixboom Spark

Includes Baseline ARRI Dovetail

Top- or Back-Load Locking Mechanism

Safety Pin Engages with Audible Pop

Ratcheting Thumbscrew Fastener