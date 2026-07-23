It’s safe to say that, at launch at least, the Sony FX5 is one of the most exciting new cameras of the year. Packed with a ton of features that actual working videographers and indie filmmakers are clearly quite interested in, the Sony FX5 fits the bill for many thanks to its 16.6MP sensor, next-gen image processor, Open Gate capture and internal X-OCN recording options.

However, with all this great power comes the great responsibility for these new owners to both project and level up what they can do with this important investment. And that’s where a modular and functional camera cage comes in and can be a great choice to protect said investment.

Let’s check out this new Full Camera Cage from Tilta and explore what it has to offer to go with the new Sony FX5.

Tilta Camera Cage for Sony FX5 As mentioned above, everyone’s excited about the new Sony FX5. Not only does it feature some very impressive recording specs and features, but it also packs all of its bells and whistles into a compact design that’s quite lightweight and easy to use. So easy, though, that users are liable to think that they can throw it around a bit too much, and it will likely be used in some rough-and-tumble shooting situations where it could use some extra protective support. It could also use some additional options for modding it out and adding gear and accessories. Which is where a camera cage comes in, as Tilta has one of the first options prospective users should consider. Set to be available in a couple of variations, these camera cage kits are designed to support the Sony FX5 with a mix of options.

Tilta Camera Cages Credit: Tilta For the FX5 in particular, let’s look at the full Pro Kit option that gives shooters pretty much everything they’d need, as the kit is set to include a modular full cage for the FX5, an adjustable-height baseplate, a pair of 15mm rods, an Xeno NATO-clamp top handle, a Xeno NATO-clamp side handle, an Arca-type bottom plate, and an HDMI cable clamp. What’s cool about this option is that it not only adds a level of protection and accessories to your future FX5 builds, but it should still be lightweight and modular, while still providing full access to the camera’s controls and functions.

Price and Availability Credit: Tilta As mentioned above, there are several different variations of kits to explore here, but if you’d like to go for the full package, here are the full specs and purchase options to explore. Modular, Form-fitting Cage for Sony FX5

Xeno Top Handle with NATO Clamp

Xeno Side Handle with NATO Clamp

15mm LWS Baseplate with Two 15mm Rods

Bidirectional Arca-Type Base

Cold Shoe Mount, Two NATO Rails

1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 Anti-Twist Threads

For Horizontal or Vertical Capture

Cable Clamp, Strap Slots

Durable Aluminum Construction