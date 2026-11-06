We know that when shooting high-end film and video content, everyone wants to use only prime lenses. We get it; prime lenses often look much sharper, crisper, and more cinematic. Yet for filmmakers working in documentary style, with hectic sets and schedules, zooms quickly become the only option.

To help you settle for zoom coverage yet still unlock cinematic looks, for our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we're highlighting three powerful, cinematic, yet versatile NIKKOR zoom lenses to expand your coverage capabilities with your Nikon cameras.

Check out the great deals below.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens (Nikon Z): $996.95

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR Lens: $1,446.95

Nikon NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR Lens (Nikon Z): $2,096.95

You can find more filmmaking deals here.