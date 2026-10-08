Sigma Completes Its f/2.8 Contemporary Zoom Series With an Extremely Portable New Lens
A look at the Sigma 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary Lens, the latest in the company’s constant f/2.8 series, designed to deliver extreme portability with competent versatility.
In what the company calls the completion of its popular constant f/2.8 Contemporary zoom series, Sigma's new 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary Lens offers small-format camera shooters an ultra-wide-to-telephoto option that should deliver plenty of portability and versatility with its fast f/2.8 maximum aperture.
Capable of covering approximately a 75- 180 mm range in 35mm equivalent terms, this latest (and likely last, according to the company) zoom in this series might be the best yet. Let’s check it out.
The Sigma 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary Lens
Designed to be an option for photographers, videographers, or anyone in between looking for a versatile and travel-friendly telephoto zoom for their APS-C cameras, the Sigma 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary Lens offers high-speed autofocus, strong optical stabilization, and a nice range of distortion-controlling glass elements, all packed into a form factor that is under 4 inches long and weighs less than one pound.
"Sigma's Contemporary line has always emphasized an exceedingly compact form factor and reduced weight without compromising our standard for image quality. The 50-120mm F2.8 meets that benchmark while pushing the line forward in build and handling, including an aperture ring not found on its sister lenses." - Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America.
Ideally, this 50-120mm lens will fill the role of a classic 70-200mm f/2.8 and should be a strong candidate for portraits, events, or indoor sports—but, of course, in a much smaller, lighter package.
Completing the Sigma Contemporary Zoom Series
As mentioned above, this should be the last lens in the company’s Contemporary zoom series, and it will join a trinity alongside the 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN and the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN, which—all together—should give small format camera shooters a full range of coverage from the ultra-wide to the telephoto in a consistent f/2.8 with three lenses that together reportedly weigh less than a standard laptop.
The Sigma 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary Lens should shine on its own though, and doesn’t have to be part of a series purchase if you don’t want all that range.
This is mostly due to it being so versatile, as well as coming with some nice specs and features itself, including optical stabilization rated up to 6.5 stops, a dedicated aperture ring, a fast linear autofocus motor, a design that minimizes focus breathing for video, and a dust- and splash-resistant build with a water- and oil-repellent front element.
Credit: Sigma
Price and Availability
The Sigma 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary Lens is available for preorder starting today, with units expected to start shopping towards the end of the month. If you’re interested, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- APS-C | f/2.8 to f/22
- 75-180mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)
- Fast and Versatile Telephoto Zoom
- HLA-Driven High-Speed AF Motor
- Optical Stabilization & OS2 Algorithm
- One FLD, Three SLD & Four ASPH Elements
- Dust- and Splash-Resistant Design
- Measures Only 3.9" Long
Sigma 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary Lens
Capture subjects near and far with the extremely portable 50-120mm f/2.8 DC OS Contemporary Lens from Sigma. This versatile, travel-friendly telephoto zoom for APS-C cameras bundles high-speed autofocus, powerful optical stabilization, and distortion-controlling glass elements into a compact lens that measures only 3.9" long and weighs under one pound.
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