It's so weird when national news converges with Hollywood news, but today I want to talk about the building of data centers. And not in the context of the masterpiece, Eddington.

I want to talk about them because many sound stages are sitting vacant and are being converted into data centers.

That's pretty crazy, and it seems like something we all need to talk about and to know about. According to reporting from Bloomberg and Briefs, we're seeing a bit of an industry-wide pivot, with private capital quietly rerouting money from Hollywood into artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Let's dive in.

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The DeKalb Battle

In 2022, private equity power Silver Lake injected $500 million into Shadowbox to fuel a $1.5 billion expansion across Atlanta, London, and Los Angeles.

This was a smart move; streamers were making so many TV shows across those cities, and they needed places to shoot. To put this into the big-picture perspective, Georgia’s total stage inventory nearly doubled in six years.

The boom was booming.

Then we had the strikes and rollbacks, and people began shooting internationally in order to save even more money.

Now, in 2026, Georgia’s production spend fell to a 10-year low.

And the private equity firms that bought all these Hollywood stages are now faced with a really big question of what to do with them. Do you want for movies and TV to come back with a federal tax break?

Or do you turn to other kinds of businesses?

You can make money from concerts, pickleball, and private events.

But you can make much more by turning those large spaces into data centers.

And that's what we're seeing happening.

Shadowbox’s parent company decided to convert 155 acres set aside for sound stages into a 1.1 million-square-foot data center complex.

Now, if you are as wary of data centers as I am, you can understand why there are so many legal battles surrounding this conversion. But it's not just happening in one place and with one stage.

It's happening all over.

From Soundstages to Server Racks

Private equity ruined Jersey Mike's, and now it's coming for the sound stages we needed to make movies and TV.

I loved when they were building and making shooting more accessible, but now we're seeing a reshaping of infrastructure that was supposed to be around when people actually came back to the USA.

Athena Studios (Athens, GA): Studio owners submitted plans to redevelop their campus and surrounding land into a 1.3-million-square-foot data center, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Local officials halted new permits to establish strict zoning limits.

Studio owners submitted plans to redevelop their campus and surrounding land into a 1.3-million-square-foot data center, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Local officials halted new permits to establish strict zoning limits. Pinewood Studios (UK): Pinewood’s expansion footprint in the UK shifted its focus toward server infrastructure, which is shocking because it was the most-used studio for a long time. They are retaining only a fraction of the stage additions originally planned.

Pinewood’s expansion footprint in the UK shifted its focus toward server infrastructure, which is shocking because it was the most-used studio for a long time. They are retaining only a fraction of the stage additions originally planned. Wycombe Film Studios (London, UK): Originally planned as an eight-stage complex outside London, the project was re-pitched as a data center before most of the stages were ever built.

Originally planned as an eight-stage complex outside London, the project was re-pitched as a data center before most of the stages were ever built. Tyler Perry Studios Expansion: Tyler Perry publicly put an $800 million, 12-stage expansion on hold after seeing the rapid generative capabilities of text-to-video tools like OpenAI's Sora.

Summing It Up

I don't have a lot of answers here. I just wanted to make you aware of this stuff. As generative AI tools reduce the need for physical sets and streaming budgets remain tight, developers are trying to invest in the data centers to make them work.

These centers theoretically could then provide the computing power to make AI backgrounds better so sound tags aren't needed...but that's a big if. And you have to jump through a lot of regulations and technological advancements to get there.

Interesting and unprecedented times.