Clint Eastwood's career is so fascinating. He's regarded as one of the greatest Hollywood stars of all time, but I think we don't celebrate his directing career enough.

Eastwood has showcased a real talent behind the camera for over 50 years and has been directing interesting movies across many different genres.

His directorial career is a masterclass in efficiency and thematic depth. He makes movies that are uniquely American, and all carry lessons for filmmakers.

Today, I want to go over the ten best and pull apart what we can learn from each.

Let's dive in.

1. Unforgiven (1992) This movie sort of encapsulates everything Clint Eastwood has done in his entire career, and what's funny is that he's worked consistently for 30+ years after it was made, so maybe it's time we got another one like it. Eastwood's deconstruction of the Western mythos he helped create is his magnum opus. Unforgiven subverts genre expectations in ways only someone entrenched in that world could understand. To do that, he used muted colors, added reality to the violence, and showed the dirtiness of the Old West. The film won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and won Eastwood Best Director. It solidified Eastwood's status as a top-tier filmmaker.

2. Million Dollar Baby (2004) This is one of the saddest movies I have ever seen, and yet, I go back to it. It's a gut-wrenching boxing drama that captures the brutality of the sport but also the brutality of our world outside the ring. It also showcased Eastwood's ability to get these wonderful performances out of people. Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman to deliver career-defining work. And he lets side characters steal scenes, too. It's fun watching all the acting in this movie. The film's intimate cinematography draws the audience into its tragic narrative. It gives us hope and then takes it away from us. The final act has you begging for reprieve, but it makes so much sense thematically. It's a powerful example of how minimalist filmmaking can achieve maximum emotional impact. The movie won Eastwood his second Best Director Oscar.

3. Mystic River (2003) I love a good whodunnit. And this movie mashed that up with a grim Boston neighborhood where no one trusts each other. We're in a place suffering from the cycle of violence. Eastwood's direction creates a palpable sense of dread that permeates every frame. We're constantly worried about the people on screen and also trying to figure out which one is the killer. The film really takes off when we meet the whole ensemble, with Sean Penn and Tim Robbins delivering unforgettable, Oscar-winning performances. For filmmakers, Mystic River is a prime example of how to adapt a novel into a compelling cinematic experience.

4. Letters from Iwo Jima (2006) A companion piece to the also very good Flags of Our Fathers, this Japanese-language film is a daring and empathetic portrayal of the Battle of Iwo Jima from the perspective of the Japanese soldiers. Eastwood doesn't seem like a no-brainer to direct the movie, but he makes such an empathetic anti-war story that is humanist and wondrous. The film's desaturated cinematography is cold and unflinching. There's a real visual language here to set it apart from American war movies. It received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, as well.

5. The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) I actually just saw this movie very recently and was blown away. It has such craftsmanship and such a deeply personal story about a cowboy seeking justice and seeking life. It's an early sign of the deeper themes Eastwood would uncover in Unforgiven, While still a man of violence, the protagonist is a more complex and emotionally scarred figure. The film's episodic structure and focus on the formation of a surrogate family that allows him to be himself, and not have to kill. But that keeps getting thwarted time and time again. Its critical re-evaluation over the years has cemented its status as a classic of the revisionist Western genre.

6. A Perfect World (1993) Again, I saw this recently and was like, "How is no one talking about this movie?" It's one of Eastwood's most underrated films. It's a crime drama and exploration of masculinity and the failures of the American dream - two things Eastwood really understands and knows how to undercut for poignant thematic resonance. Kevin Costner delivers a what I think might be a career-best performance as an escaped convict who forms an unlikely bond with his young hostage. Eastwood's direction is restrained and observational, allowing the complex relationship at the heart of the story to unfold with authenticity and grace.

7. Gran Torino (2008) I think this movie got overhyped when it came out, and then people just weren't sure how to take it as the years passed. but I go back to this movie a lot and fall in love with its naturalistic direction. To me, it's a surprisingly moving and culturally relevant statement on the legacy of an aging generation that deserves respect but also owes us an apology. It's a movie in constant arguments with itself. Eastwood's performance as the curmudgeonly Walt Kowalski is iconic. I think this is maybe his modern Unforgiven, a gunslinger who knows he wants to go out on his own terms. But it's his direction that deftly balances the humor with a story of a guy who needs redemption so badly. The film crushed at the box office and showcased Eastwood's continued ability to connect with mainstream audiences by telling stories on his own terms.

8. The Bridges of Madison County (1995) This is a test of a real director. Eastwood takes what could have been a schmaltzy romance novel and turns it into a mature and emotionally resonant love story. He does this by giving nuance to the characters and letting the actors, including himself, shine on screen. His chemistry with Meryl Streep is undeniable. It really supports the entire film. But it's his patient direction that allows the film's relationship to feel authentic. This is a movie for adults that takes its time and lets us live in the world without pushing the story too hard.

9. Bird (1988) People forget about this movie, but I wanted to bring it back up. Eastwood's passion for jazz is on full display in this ambitious biopic of Charlie Parker. Forest Whitaker's tour-de-force performance is the film's anchor. It's really touching, and it has this jazz-like quality of improvisation and nuance that really makes it pop on screen. To bring this out, Eastwood gives us the story via non-linear narrative in a recreation of the mid-20th-century jazz scene that makes the film a unique cinematic experience. The film won an Oscar for Best Sound, but I think it could have won even more.

10. Play Misty for Me (1971) This is the movie that introduced the world to Eastwood's direction. It's a taut psychological thriller that takes us into the world of stalkers. Eastwood does not look like a novice behind the camera here, working into that 70s grit and angst. The film's success proved that Eastwood was more than just a movie star; he was a talented filmmaker in his own right.

Summing It All Up Actors make good directors because they allow performances to become visceral on the screen and really trust actors. Eastwood is a craftsman who has spent an incredibly long time perfecting both what he does on camera and what he does behind the camera. These movies are the culmination of what he's perfected, and they're stories I go back to again and again to get inspired and just be amazed. Did I leave out any of your favorites?

Let me know what you think in the comments.