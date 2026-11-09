Adobe MAX is about to kick off, and as we covered last year , the name of the game was AI. And, believe it or not, that appears to likely be the central theme once again, as major announcements covering how AI will continue to further seep into every area of the company’s Creative Cloud, and creative design, creation, and editing in general, are on the way.

In anticipation of the company’s annual creativity conference kicking off later this week in Miami, the company has released some data and numbers that paint a picture of how AI is being used by its users and how these technologies are speeding up workflows and, in theory, improving lives.

Here are some key data points from Adobe’s latest Creators’ Toolkit Report.

Adobe Creators’ Toolkit Report So, as the company has done in years past, this latest Creators’ Toolkit Report surveyed more than 2,000 US creators seeking to take the pulse on how the creator economy is rapidly evolving and how workflows are being improved, or at least changed, by major emerging trends like the new AI tools and features in Adobe’s products. “I taught myself how to use many of the tools I rely on to create content today, so learning new skills and experimenting with technology have always been a big part of my creative journey. Creative AI has become another tool in my creative process, helping me explore new ideas, experiment with different approaches, and bring ambitious projects to life. What excites me most is that AI doesn’t replace my creativity; it expands what’s possible. I’m still the one driving the vision, making the creative decisions, and shaping the final result, but now I have even more ways to turn my ideas into reality.” — Katarina Mogus, tech creator and podcaster Some of the big numbers report that more than three-quarters (78%) of creators who currently use creative AI say it has accelerated the growth of their business or following. That number climbs to 89% for full-time creators who feel confident they can learn the AI skills they need to keep growing. Credit: Adobe