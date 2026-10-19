One of the most anticipated, if not most perplexing, new iPhones ever announced, the iPhone Duo models are set to start shipping later this week. If you're getting your hands on this new foldable iPhone with its 7.6-inch inner display and trove of unique features, you’ll likely want to protect your investment.

And as with all new iPhone releases these days, protective options are already coming out to help protect, or build out, your iPhone. The latest is a new leather case option from SANDMARC that could be a nice protective solution for the Duo and its unique design.

Let’s check it out.





The SANDMARC iPhone Duo Leather Case Coming from a company that already has a pretty deep history and library of specialty gear for smartphone photographers, videographers, and content creators, it’s of little surprise that SANDMARC has a new case option for the iPhone Duo already available. What’s unique about this offering is that this Full-Grain Leather case for the Duo is crafted from premium full-grain leather that should be flexible enough to handle the smartphone’s new foldable design, while still staying slim, lightweight, and protective. The SANDMARC iPhone Duo Leather Case will feature an aluminum threading mount to keep the camera module safe by providing space between surfaces and the lens. It will also be MagSafe-compatible for full charging support and will include sturdy side metal buttons, so you should be able to operate it just as you would without a case.