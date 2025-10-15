If you’re a DaVinci Resolve user, you’re familiar with two things. The first is simply working with a great video editing platform that’s quickly becoming one of the most popular options for both beginners and pros alike. You’re also likely familiar with lots of updates.

And, trust us, updates are a good thing—especially when they fix minor bugs and offer major improvements. Blackmagic Design has released another update for DaVinci Resolve, which is not earth-shattering, but it’s important nonetheless.

Set to add smoother audio playback in Fairlight, improved trimming and ripple behaviours on the edit timeline, and other color management upgrades, let’s look at everything new coming to DaVinci Resolve 20.2.2 update.

DaVinci Resolve 20.2.2 Update As mentioned above, this isn’t a huge update by any means. It’s primarily a matter of general housekeeping to enhance overall performance and stability. However, a few notable features are being addressed and improved. The biggest news might be the improved Mac viewer color management for Rec.709 scene, as well as some fixes to issues having to do with jittery playback on Fairlight and other issues with ripple deletes and sometimes unlinking clips. Here’s a full list of everything new in DaVinci Resolve 20.2.2: Improved Mac viewer color management for Rec.709 scene.

Addressed intermittent jittery playback on Fairlight.

Addressed trim edits sometimes removing linked audio.

Addressed ripple deletes sometimes unlinking clips.

AI IntelliScript now works with multicam clips.

Addressed go to mouse pointer not working in the cinema viewer.

Addressed issue with go to mouse pointer in fixed playhead mode.

Addressed an issue renaming generators in inspector.

Addressed issue with blade hover preview in edit timeline.

Addressed a crash with some ripple trim operations in edit page.

Addressed incorrect track clip counts for timeline subclips.

Apply grade from clip now honors node stack grade preference.

Addressed issue editing Fusion spline ease in values.

Addressed issue when loading some USD texture paths.

Addressed viewing named layers from Renderer3D in Fusion.

Addressed net rendering of some Swizzler comps.

Addressed issues with audio stuttering on some mp3 files.

Addressed Fairlight viewer in out controls hidden at certain widths.

Addressed issue with R3D artefacts when using motion blend.

Addressed EXR to ProRes transcodes losing immersive metadata.

Scripting API support to set media location on project creation.

Scripting API support to query and apply Fairlight presets.

Addressed issues querying some render formats from scripts.

Right click on media metadata to copy file metadata values.

General performance and stability improvements.